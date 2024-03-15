News & Insights

CNOOC former manager under investigation, state media reports

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

March 15, 2024 — 05:39 am EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

Adds detail on dates of Li's appointments at CNOOC, request for comment

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - A former general manager of Chinese state oil major CNOOC 0883.HK, Li Yong, is under investigation by the country's anti-corruption agencies, CCTV reported on Friday.

Li, who resigned from the company in December 2023, is suspected of "serious violations of discipline and law," the CCTV report said.

Li was appointed as general manager and vice chairman of CNOOC September 2020, having formerly served as an executive at other national oil company Sinopec 0386.HK.

CNOOC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.