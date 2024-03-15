CNOOC former manager under investigation, state media reports

Adds detail on dates of Li's appointments at CNOOC, request for comment

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - A former general manager of Chinese state oil major CNOOC 0883.HK, Li Yong, is under investigation by the country's anti-corruption agencies, CCTV reported on Friday.

Li, who resigned from the company in December 2023, is suspected of "serious violations of discipline and law," the CCTV report said.

Li was appointed as general manager and vice chairman of CNOOC September 2020, having formerly served as an executive at other national oil company Sinopec 0386.HK.

CNOOC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

