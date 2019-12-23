CNOOC (CEO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of CNOOC Ltd. (Symbol: CEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $162.54, changing hands as high as $162.83 per share. CNOOC Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEO's low point in its 52 week range is $139.77 per share, with $193.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.