CNOOC (CEO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of CNOOC Ltd. (Symbol: CEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $162.54, changing hands as high as $162.83 per share. CNOOC Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

CNOOC Ltd. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CEO's low point in its 52 week range is $139.77 per share, with $193.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.75.

