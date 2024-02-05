News & Insights

CNOOC begins production at China's largest secondary development project

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

February 05, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Chinese state oil major CNOOC 0883.HK, 600938.SS has begun production at China's largest secondary development and adjustment project at the Suizhong 36-1/Luda 5-2 field in the Bohai sea, the company said on Monday.

The project is expected to achieve peak production of approximately 30,300 barrels of crude oil per day in 2025, and is planned to have 118 development wells, the statement added.

CNOOC is the main operator in the Bohai, where they increased output by 22% between 2018 and 2022.

