CNOOC: Qinhuangdao 33-1S Oilfield Phase I Project Begins Production

(RTTNews) - CNOOC Limited (CEO, CNU.TO) reported that Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield phase I project has started production. The Qinhuangdao oilfield is located in central and western Bohai. A total of 13 producing wells are planned, including 9 production wells and 4 water injection wells.

The Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield phase I project is anticipated to reach its peak production of approximately 6,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2021. CNOOC holds 100% interest of Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield and acts as the operator.

