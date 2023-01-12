CNOB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.06, changing hands as high as $26.08 per share. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNOB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.55 per share, with $37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.