CNO Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Annuity & Health Premiums

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO gained 2.4% since it reported fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6. The quarterly results benefited on the back of increased collected premiums across annuity, life and health products, driving an increase in total insurance policy income. Growth in fee revenues and a decline in overall expense level also contributed to the upside. However, the upside was partly offset by softer investment results due to a decrease in policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.



CNO reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.4%. The bottom line advanced 11% year over year.

Total operating revenues slipped 2.7% year over year to $1.1 billion. Yet, the top line outpaced the consensus mark by 19.9%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

CNO’s Q4 Performance

Total insurance policy income of $643.6 million improved 2.9% year over year and was higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $641.1 million. The metric gained from increased collected premiums from annuity, life and health products.

Net investment income tumbled 10.4% year over year to $416.6 million in the fourth quarter. General account assets of $399.5 million climbed 22.9% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $325.9 million. Policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios totaled $17.1 million, which declined more than eight-fold year over year.

Fee revenues and other income were $78.7 million, which advanced 13.4% year over year.

Annuity collected premiums of $493.1 million improved 13% year over year. New annualized premiums for health products increased 21.6% year over year while the same for life products grew 2.7% year over year. Annuity, Health and Life products accounted for 21.7%, 51.4% and 26.9%, respectively, of CNO’s insurance margin.

Total benefits and expenses of $886.7 million decreased 21.1% year over year due to lower insurance policy benefits, interest expenses and other operating costs and expenses.

CNO’s Financial Update (As of Dec. 31, 2024)

CNO Financial exited the fourth quarter with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 billion, which more than doubled from the 2023-end level.

Total assets of $37.9 billion increased 8.1% from the figure at 2023-end.

The debt-to-capital ratio was 42.3% at the fourth-quarter end, which deteriorated 830 basis points (bps) from the 2023-end figure.

Total shareholders’ equity of $2.5 billion improved 12.8% from the 2023-end level.

Book value per common share was $24.59, which rose 21.4% from the figure at 2023-end. Operating return on equity, excluding significant items, improved 280 bps year over year to 11.4% at the fourth-quarter end.

CNO Financial’s Share Repurchase & Dividend Update

CNO Financial rewarded its shareholders with $91.6 million in the form of share buybacks and $16.4 million in dividends during the fourth quarter.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had a leftover repurchase capacity of $240.3 million.

CNO’s 2025 Guidance Unveiled

CNO Financial anticipates operating EPS to be in the range of $3.70-$3.90, the mid-point of which indicates a 4.3% decline from the 2024 reported figure of $3.97.

For 2025, management estimates excess cash flow of $200-$250 million to the holding company.

The company projects the expense ratio to be in the band of 19-19.4% for 2025. It estimates the effective tax rate to be around 23%. Management aims to achieve leverage within the band of 25-28%.

CNO’s Zacks Rank

CNO Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported fourth-quarter 2024 results so far, the bottom-line results of Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF, Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Cincinnati Financial reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating income of $3.14 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 65.3%. The bottom line increased 38% year over year. Total operating revenues were $2.6 billion, which improved 14.7% year over year. Also, the top line beat the consensus mark by 1.1%. Earned premiums climbed 15% year over year to $2.3 billion. Investment income, net of expenses, increased 17% year over year to $280 million. In its property & casualty insurance business, CINF witnessed an underwriting income of $352 million, which increased 40% from the year-ago period.

The combined ratio — a measure of underwriting profitability — improved 280 bps year over year to 84.7. In the Commercial Lines Insurance segment, total revenues of $1.2 billion increased 7% year over year. Underwriting income was $181 million, which doubled year over year. The combined ratio improved 770 bps year over year to 84.5. The Personal Lines Insurance unit recorded total revenues of $727 million, which increased 30% year over year on account of a 30% rise in premiums earned. Underwriting profit was $145 million, which increased 65% year over year. The combined ratio improved 450 bps year over year to 80.2.

Arch Capital’s fourth-quarter 2024 operating income of $2.26 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22%. However, the bottom line decreased 9.2% year over year. Gross premiums written improved 11.9% year over year to $4.7 billion. Net premiums written climbed 17.1% year over year to $3.8 billion. Net investment income increased 29.3% year over year to $405 million. Total revenues of $4.5 billion rose 14.4% year over year. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%. Arch Capital’s underwriting income dropped 12.6% year over year to $625 million.

The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 610 bps to 85. The Insurance segment’s gross premiums written increased 28.4% year over year to $2.5 billion. Net premiums written climbed 34.9% year over year to $1.9 billion. Underwriting income of $30 million decreased 69.7% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 540 bps to 98.5. In the Reinsurance unit, gross premiums written decreased 1.5% year over year to $1.9 billion. Underwriting income was $328 million, which decreased 0.6% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 300 bps year over year to 83.

AXIS Capital posted fourth-quarter 2024 operating income of $2.97 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. The bottom line increased 1% year over year. Total operating revenues of $1.6 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2.8%. The top line rose 6.7% year over year. Net premiums written increased 14% to $1.2 billion, attributable to a 9% increase in the Insurance segment and a 64% surge in the Reinsurance segment. Net investment income increased 5% year over year to $195.8 million.

AXIS Capital’s underwriting income was $129.5 million against a loss of $274 million in the year-ago quarter. The combined ratio improved 3040 bps to 94.2%. The Insurance segment’s gross premiums written improved 7.4% year over year to $1.7 billion. Net premiums earned increased 11.9% to $1 billion. In the Reinsurance unit, gross premiums written increased 36.9% year over year to $275 million. Underwriting income was $0.4 million against a loss of $212.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.