CNO Financial's (CNO) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s CNO third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 71.7%. The bottom line also improved 76% year over year.

The company’s results have benefited from higher revenues, reduced costs and improved margin in health insurance products, partly offset by fall in annuity collected premiums.

Moreover, the company’s total revenues increased 7.4% year over year to $1.01 billion driven by higher insurance policy income, improved income from policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios, and enhanced fee revenue and other income. The top line also outpaced the consensus mark by 18%.

Quarterly Operational Update

Annuity collected premiums declined 12% year over year to $285.1 million due to pricing discipline.

New annualized premiums for life and health products were $83.7 million, down 0.4% from the year-ago period.

Total insurance policy income inched up 1% year over year to $628.3 million.

Adjusted operating return on equity for the third quarter was 11.9%, expanding 130 basis points (bps) year over year.

Total benefits and expenses fell 4.9% year over year to $847.1 million, primarily on account of lower insurance policy benefits, interest expense, and other operating costs and expenses.

Financial Update

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents held by CNO Financial were $735.6 million as of Sep 30, 2020, up 26.8% from the level at 2019 end.

As of Sep 30, 2020, total assets were $34.6 billion, up 2.8% from the level at 2019 end.

Total shareholders’ equity of $5.1 billion as of Sep 30, 2020 increased 8.7% from the 2019-end level.

Debt-to-capital was 16.3% as of Sep 30, 2020 compared with 17.5% at 2019 end.

Securities Repurchase and Dividend Update

In the third quarter, the company returned $66.8 million in the form of share buybacks worth $50 million and dividends of $16.8 million.

Zacks Rank

CNO Financial carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players, which have reported third-quarter results so far, earnings of Old Republic International Corporation ORI, W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

