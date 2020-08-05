CNO Financial's (CNO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y

CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s CNO second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.3%. However, the bottom line declined 10.4% year over year on account of fall in annuity collected premiums and lower margin in life insurance products, partly offset by reduced costs.

Nevertheless, the company’s total revenues improved 3.5% year over year to $1.01 billion due to higher insurance policy income, improved income from policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios, and increased fee revenue and other income. The top line also outpaced the consensus mark by 23.4%.

Quarterly Operational Update

Annuity collected premiums plunged 29% year over year to $242.7 million due to pricing discipline.

New annualized premiums for life and health products were $69.4 million, down 19% from the year-ago period.

Total insurance policy income inched up 1% year over year to $625.3 million.

Operating return on equity for the second quarter was 10.5%, contracting 40 basis points (bps) year over year.

Total benefits and expenses fell 2.5% year over year to $908.8 million, primarily on account of lower insurance policy benefits and interest expense.

Financial Update

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents held by CNO Financial were $521.1 million as of Jun 30, 2020, down 10.2% from the level at 2019 end.

As of Jun 30, 2020, total assets were $34 billion, up 1% from the level at 2019 end.

Debt-to-capital was 17.3% as of Jun 30, 2020 compared with 17.5% at 2019 end.

Securities Repurchase and Divided Update

In the second quarter, the company returned $47.4 million in the form of share buybacks and dividends.

Zacks Rank & Performance of Other Insurers

Among other insurance industry players, which have reported second-quarter earnings so far, the bottom lines of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, Markel Corporation MKL and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

