CNO Financial Group Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.45, changing hands as low as $21.26 per share. CNO Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNO's low point in its 52 week range is $16.56 per share, with $26.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.