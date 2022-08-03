CNO Financial Group, Inc. Just Recorded A 158% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) recently reported its second-quarter numbers. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$855m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 158%, coming in at US$1.16 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:CNO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering CNO Financial Group provided consensus estimates of US$3.60b revenue in 2022, which would reflect a discernible 3.9% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 42% to US$2.35 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.60b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.35 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 7.0% to US$21.20, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic CNO Financial Group analyst has a price target of US$23.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$19.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting CNO Financial Group is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 2.0% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 7.6% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 5.1% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately CNO Financial Group is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CNO Financial Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - CNO Financial Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.