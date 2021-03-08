CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CNO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNO was $24.52, representing a -4.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.77 and a 178.95% increase over the 52 week low of $8.79.

CNO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG). CNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports CNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.97%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMVM with an increase of 36.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CNO at 1.96%.

