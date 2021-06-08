CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.14, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNO was $26.14, representing a -6.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.89 and a 91.92% increase over the 52 week low of $13.62.

CNO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as MetLife, Inc. (MET) and China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC). CNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports CNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.73%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.