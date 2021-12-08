CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CNO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.79, the dividend yield is 2.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNO was $23.79, representing a -14.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.89 and a 12.96% increase over the 52 week low of $21.06.

CNO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as MetLife, Inc. (MET) and China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC). CNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.23. Zacks Investment Research reports CNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.53%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cno Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMVM with an increase of 11.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CNO at 2.08%.

