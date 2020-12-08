CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CNO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.87, the dividend yield is 2.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNO was $22.87, representing a -2.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.36 and a 160.18% increase over the 52 week low of $8.79.

CNO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG). CNO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports CNO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 36.67%, compared to an industry average of -8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 30.73% over the last 100 days. XMVM has the highest percent weighting of CNO at 2.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.