CNO Financial Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $91.8 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $116.3 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CNO Financial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87.5 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $1.151 billion from $1.066 billion last year.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $91.8 Mln. vs. $116.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $1.151 Bln vs. $1.066 Bln last year.

