CNO FINANCIAL GROUP Earnings Results: $CNO Reports Quarterly Earnings

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP ($CNO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, beating estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $1,138,900,000, beating estimates of $980,126,220 by $158,773,780.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CNO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP insiders have traded $CNO stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC R JOHNSON (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,682 shares for an estimated $1,376,704 .

. JEANNE L. LINNENBRINGER (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,585 shares for an estimated $435,122 .

. KAREN DETORO (President, Worksite Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,270 shares for an estimated $321,997 .

. ROCCO F III TARASI (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,484 shares for an estimated $319,540 .

. JEREMY DAVID WILLIAMS (Chief Actuary) sold 4,783 shares for an estimated $191,747

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of CNO FINANCIAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.