CNO FINANCIAL GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $CNO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP ($CNO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $985,292,370 and earnings of $0.80 per share.

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP insiders have traded $CNO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY C BHOJWANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 114,034 shares for an estimated $4,676,711 .

. MATTHEW J. ZIMPFER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 81,600 shares for an estimated $3,329,182 .

. SCOTT L. GOLDBERG (President, Consumer Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $2,043,294 .

. ERIC R JOHNSON (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,682 shares for an estimated $1,376,704 .

. YVONNE K FRANZESE (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,206 shares for an estimated $429,826 .

. ROCCO F III TARASI (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,484 shares for an estimated $319,540 .

. JEREMY DAVID WILLIAMS (Chief Actuary) sold 4,783 shares for an estimated $191,747

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of CNO FINANCIAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

