CNO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.53, changing hands as low as $24.24 per share. CNO Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNO's low point in its 52 week range is $21.06 per share, with $27.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.53.

