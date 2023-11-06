CNO (CNO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CNO Financial (CNO) reported $947.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $0.88 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $923.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +18.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CNO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Insurance policy income : $626 million compared to the $630.64 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

: $626 million compared to the $630.64 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Net investment income (loss)- General account assets : $324.80 million versus $293.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.

: $324.80 million versus $293.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change. Insurance policy income- Life : $221 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $217.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

: $221 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $217.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%. Insurance policy income- Long-term care : $65.70 million versus $68.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

: $65.70 million versus $68.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Insurance policy income- Annuity- Fixed index annuities : $5.10 million versus $4.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.10 million versus $4.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Insurance policy income- Annuity- Fixed interest annuities : $0.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.22 million.

: $0.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.22 million. Insurance policy income- Annuity- Other annuities : $1.80 million versus $2.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.80 million versus $2.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Insurance policy income- Health- Supplemental health and other health : $177.90 million versus $175.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $177.90 million versus $175.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Insurance policy income- Life- Interest-sensitive life : $45.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.68 million.

: $45.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.68 million. Insurance policy income- Life- Traditional life : $175.90 million compared to the $174.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $175.90 million compared to the $174.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Investment Income- Annuity- Fixed index annuities : $104.40 million versus $103.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $104.40 million versus $103.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Investment Income- Annuity- Fixed interest annuities: $21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.84 million.

Shares of CNO have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

