CNO (CNO) Down 8.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for CNO Financial (CNO). Shares have lost about 8.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CNO due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

CNO Financial Q4 Earnings Beat on Lower Benefits & Expenses

CNO Financial Group reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 47.5%. The bottom line surged 43% year over year.

The better-than-expected quarterly results reflect better net investment income, reduced benefits and expenses, higher annuity collected premiums and better insurance margin.

Total revenues amounted to $1.1 billion, which dipped 0.1% year over year in the fourth quarter due to lower general account assets. However, the downside was partly mitigated by sound insurance policy income, the policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios, and fee revenues and other income. It beat the consensus mark by 18.7%.

Quarterly Operational Update

Total insurance policy income remained almost flat year over year to $629.9 million in the quarter under review.

Net investment income inched up 1.2% year over year.

Annuity collected premiums of $397.4 million climbed 15% year over year in the fourth quarter.

New annualized premiums for life and health products rose 2% year over year to $87.5 million.

Total benefits and expenses of $926.7 million declined 0.6% year over year due to reduced insurance policy benefits.

Financial Update

CNO Financial exited the fourth quarter with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $632.1 million, which plunged 32.6% from the 2020-end level.

Total assets amounted to $36.2 billion, which grew 2.4% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2020.

Total shareholders’ equity slipped 4.1% from the 2020-end level to $5.3 billion.

Book value per share was $43.69, which rose 8% year over year.

As of Dec 31, 2021, the debt-to-capital ratio of 17.8% improved 60 basis points (bps) year over year.

Share Repurchase and Dividend Update

CNO Financial rewarded $115.7 million to its shareholders with share buybacks to the tune of $100 million and dividends worth $15.7 million in the fourth quarter.

Full-Year Update

For 2021, adjusted earnings of $2.79 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53. The bottom line improved 10% year over year.

Total revenues climbed 7.9% year over year to $4.1 billion in the year.

Adjusted operating return on equity for 2021 was 12.1%.

During the year, CNO Financial returned capital worth $468.1 million to shareholders (via $402.4 million in share buybacks and $65.7 million through dividends).

