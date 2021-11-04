CNNE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.65, changing hands as high as $35.90 per share. Cannae Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNNE's low point in its 52 week range is $29.51 per share, with $46.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.