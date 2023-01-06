CNNE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.57, changing hands as high as $21.71 per share. Cannae Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNNE's low point in its 52 week range is $17.115 per share, with $35.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.43.

