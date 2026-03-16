CNNE Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/17/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/17/26, Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of CNNE's recent stock price of $11.75, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of Cannae Holdings Inc to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when CNNE shares open for trading on 3/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CNNE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNNE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.24 per share, with $21.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.70.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CNNE makes up 2.79% of the Gabelli Opportunities in Live and Sports ETF (Symbol: GOLS) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding CNNE).

In Monday trading, Cannae Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 2.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.