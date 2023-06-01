News & Insights

CNN Worldwide appoints Warner Bros Discovery's David Leavy as COO

June 01, 2023

June 1 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD.O senior executive David Leavy has been appointed as chief operating officer of CNN Worldwide, effective June 20, the media network said on Thursday.

Leavy, who currently serves as chief corporate affairs officer for Warner Bros Discovery, will assume responsibility over commercial, operational and promotional activities across CNN Worldwide.

Ever since the Warner Bros Discovery merger, CNN has been undergoing an overhaul, including putting more Republicans on the air as it seeks political diversity in an effort to attract more viewers.

In May, CNN had said it would host Republican U.S. presidential candidate Nikki Haley for a live town hall in Iowa on June 4.

