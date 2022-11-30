US Markets
WBD

CNN informs employees that layoffs are underway - CNN reporter tweet

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

November 30, 2022 — 11:04 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery-owned WBD.O CNN's top boss Chris Licht informed employees in an all-staff memo on Wednesday that layoffs are underway, according to a CNN reporter's tweet.

A representative for CNN did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Licht said CNN would notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of its paid contributors on Wednesday and the impacted employees on Thursday, according to the tweet.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.