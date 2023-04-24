News & Insights

US Markets
T

CNN host Don Lemon says television network fired him

Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

April 24, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh and Jasper Ward for Reuters ->

Adds comments by Lemon and CNN

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - Cable television network CNN has fired longtime host Don Lemon, the news anchor said in a post on Twitter on Monday, adding he was "stunned" by the step and that he was not directly informed of the termination by the network.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon said.

"After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," he added.

In a statement of its own, CNN said the network and Lemon had parted ways.

Neither statement gave a reason for Lemon's departure.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Jasper Ward in Washington Editing by Susan Heavey and Matthew Lewis)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

T

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.