CNN considers Mark Thompson for top job - Semafor

August 23, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - CNN is considering former New York Times and BBC chief Mark Thompson as top candidate to lead CNN, Semafor reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

Thompson left the Times in 2020 after eight years and oversaw the publication's transformation from print to digital during his tenure.

CNN did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

CNN Chairman and Chief Executive Chris Licht has stepped down from the media company in June less than a week after the Atlantic magazine published a critical report about Licht.

