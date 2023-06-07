News & Insights

US Markets
WBD

CNN CEO Chris Licht to leave - report

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

June 07, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by Helen Coster for Reuters ->

By Helen Coster

June 7 (Reuters) - CNN CEO Chris Licht will be leaving the media company, news website Puck reported on Wednesday.

CNN did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Licht, a former CBS executive producer who replaced Jeff Zucker at CNN, has been under pressure in the days following a damning report in the Atlantic magazine.

Among other criticism, he has taken heat for the network's decision to broadcast a May 10 town hall with former Republican President Donald Trump, during which Trump repeated falsehoods about his 2020 election loss, said that if elected he would pardon many supporters convicted of taking part in a Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and called CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins a "nasty person."

CNN's ratings have been sagging, even as the company attempts to get more Republican viewers.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.