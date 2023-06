Corrects typo in paragraph 2

June 7 (Reuters) - CNN CEO Chris Licht will be leaving the media company, news website Puck reported on Wednesday.

CNN did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.