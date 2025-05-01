$CNMD stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CNMD stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,495,613 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CNMD:
$CNMD Insider Trading Activity
$CNMD insiders have traded $CNMD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD GLAZE (Chief Information Officer) sold 257 shares for an estimated $16,796
$CNMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $CNMD stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 1,000,719 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,489,208
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 862,744 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,046,199
- NORGES BANK removed 346,569 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,719,182
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 312,473 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,385,652
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 160,678 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,996,802
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 123,517 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,453,503
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 122,140 shares (+41.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,359,261
$CNMD Government Contracts
We have seen $736,894 of award payments to $CNMD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4565229575!AIRSEAL CAPITAL: $213,960
- CONMED AIRSEAL PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE: $59,340
- ELECTROSURGICAL SMOKE EVACUATOR UNITS: $37,173
- IMPLANT HARDWARE: $28,430
- ORTHOPEDIC AND PODIATRY SERVICE EQUIPMENT: $27,337
