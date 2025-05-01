$CNMD stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CNMD stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,495,613 of trading volume.

$CNMD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CNMD:

$CNMD insiders have traded $CNMD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD GLAZE (Chief Information Officer) sold 257 shares for an estimated $16,796

$CNMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $CNMD stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CNMD Government Contracts

We have seen $736,894 of award payments to $CNMD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

