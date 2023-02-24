CNMD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.34, changing hands as low as $93.28 per share. CONMED Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNMD's low point in its 52 week range is $71.09 per share, with $155.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.75.

