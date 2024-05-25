CNMC Goldmine Hosts Engaging 2024 AGM

CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited (SG:5TP) has released an update.

CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited conducted its Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2024, in Singapore, where the company’s performance for the previous financial year was presented to its shareholders. The event was led by Chairman Professor Lin Xiang Xiong and Executive Vice Chairman Mr. Choo Chee Kong, with voting on resolutions carried out by poll in accordance with the company’s constitution and regulatory requirements. Shareholders were engaged prior to the meeting with the opportunity to submit questions, to which responses were made available on SGXNet for transparency.

