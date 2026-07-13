CNI's Record June Grain Volumes Signal Strong Export Demand

Canadian National Railway CNI moved a record 2.67 million metric tons of grain in June 2026, surpassing the previous June record of 2.64 million metric tons set in 2020. This performance highlights the strong demand for Canadian grain exports and demonstrates CNI’s ability to handle elevated shipment volumes across its extensive rail network. By efficiently connecting producers, grain companies and export terminals, CNI continues to play a critical role in Canada’s agricultural supply chain.

Despite heavy rainfall across parts of Western Canada, CNI maintained strong network fluidity and kept grain moving to export markets. The company collaborated closely with customers, adjusted shipping plans and sourced grain from available locations to minimize disruptions. These actions underscore CNI’s operational flexibility, disciplined execution and commitment to providing reliable service under challenging conditions.

The record grain movement should provide a tailwind to CNI’s freight revenue performance because grain remains one of the company’s most important bulk commodities. Higher shipment volumes can improve asset utilization and support revenue growth as long as export demand stays healthy. Although factors such as pricing, fuel costs, currency movements and demand in other business segments also influence quarterly results, CNI’s record June performance signals healthy underlying demand. It also reinforces the company’s position as a leading transportation provider for Canadian agricultural exports.

CNI’s Share Price Performance

Canadian National Railway’s shares have gained 25.8% over the year-to-date period compared with the Transportation - Rail industry’s 25.3% growth.



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CNI’s Zacks Rank

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.3% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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