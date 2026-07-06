CNI Strengthens Energy Logistics With Record Propane Shipments

Canadian National Railway Company’s CNI record propane shipments to Watson Island in May 2026 highlight the company's improving operational efficiency and its ability to support growing export demand within existing commercial arrangements. The 40% year-over-year increase in carloads demonstrates stronger throughput on the South Beamer-to-Watson Island corridor, reflecting robust demand for Canadian propane exports and CNI’s enhanced execution across its rail network.

The new monthly record also underscores the success of CNI’s operational initiatives, including train length optimization, improved asset utilization and greater network efficiency. By surpassing the previous record set in August 2024, the company has demonstrated its ability to increase transportation capacity and reliability without significant infrastructure expansion, strengthening customer confidence in its service.

The milestone reinforces CNI’s strategic role in Canada's energy export supply chain. Reliable transportation to the West Coast enables propane producers and terminal operators to capitalize on strong international demand while supporting higher export volumes and improving the competitiveness of Canadian energy products in global markets.

Looking ahead, CNI’s continued emphasis on operational excellence and collaboration with Pembina and other supply chain partners positions the company to benefit from sustained growth in propane exports. Continued improvements in network efficiency and service reliability could support higher freight volumes and contribute positively to the company's long-term revenue growth.

CNI’s Share Price Performance

CNI’s shares have gained 23% over the past year compared with the Transportation - Rail industry’s 22.4% growth.



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CNI’ Zacks Rank

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.