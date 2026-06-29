CNI Reinforces Long-Term Growth With Strong Sustainability Progress

Canadian National Railway CNI reinforced its commitment to sustainable growth with the release of its 2025 Sustainability Data Supplement, highlighting progress in environmental stewardship, safety, workforce development, community engagement and governance. The report demonstrates that sustainability remains an integral part of CNI's long-term business strategy, supporting operational excellence and creating lasting value for shareholders and other stakeholders.

A key highlight of the report is CNI's continued progress toward its 2030 emissions-reduction targets, along with improvements in safety performance and workforce representation. By investing in operational efficiency and reducing its environmental footprint, CNI is strengthening its competitive position while meeting the evolving expectations of customers, regulators and investors.

The company also received recognition from several leading ESG rating agencies and sustainability organizations, including continued inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class indices, Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada, an MSCI ESG "AA" rating, a CDP Climate Change score of "B," and an EcoVadis Silver medal. These accolades reflect CNI's consistent execution of its sustainability strategy and reinforce its position among companies focused on responsible business practices.

Overall, CNI's latest sustainability update highlights steady execution of its long-term ESG priorities. Through transparent reporting and continued investments in emissions reduction, safety and governance, the company is well positioned to support sustainable business growth while enhancing long-term shareholder value.

CNI’s Share Price Performance

CNI’s shares have gained 22% over the past year compared with the Transportation - Rail industry’s 18.9% growth.



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CNI’s Zacks Rank

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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