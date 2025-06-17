CNI Plans to Invest $85 Million in Michigan for Rail Innovation

Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ) is forging ahead with a $85 million investment in Michigan, as part of its 2025 capital investment program, signaling strong confidence in the region’s economic potential and the future of freight rail.

The investment is aimed at aiding track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives to boost rail operations in the region, including upgrade projects to improve operations at its Lansing, Battle Creek and Flint railyards and projects to build intermodal capacity. These investments are likely to guarantee the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth across CNI’s network in Michigan.

Tracy Robinson, president and chief executive officer at CNI, stated, “We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Michigan will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate.”

Last year, CNI spent almost $79 million in Michigan to support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives. The bulk of the investment boosts the ongoing maintenance of infrastructure, including rail and tie replacements, grade crossing work and structure maintenance.

In backing its ambitious expansion, CNI shows no signs of slowing down. It’s doubling down on its core strengths — efficiency, innovation and infrastructure — while paving the way for long-term returns. Previously, CNI has made multiple similar investments for rail operations’ expansion in June, which include investments of $60 million in Minnesota, $36 million in Tennessee, $20 million in Indiana, $75 million in Mississippi, $170 million in Illinois and $80 million CAD in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Last month investments for rail operations’ expansion includes investments of $290 million CAD in Saskatchewan, $475 million CAD in Quebec, $165 million CAD in Manitoba, $165 million CAD in Manitoba, $510 million CAD in Alberta and $600 million CAD in Ontario.

We believe such robust initiatives strengthen investors’ confidence and support the long-term performance of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

