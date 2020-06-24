CNI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.09, changing hands as low as $86.54 per share. Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNI's low point in its 52 week range is $65.13 per share, with $96.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.