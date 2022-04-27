CNI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.70, changing hands as low as $115.60 per share. Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNI's low point in its 52 week range is $100.66 per share, with $137.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.91.

