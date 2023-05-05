CNI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.48, changing hands as high as $121.12 per share. Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNI's low point in its 52 week range is $103.79 per share, with $129.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.