CNI to Invest $3.4B in 2025 for Rail Expansion and Sustainability

Canadian National Railway Company's CNI capital expenditure program for 2025 reflects a robust commitment to strengthening its network infrastructure and enhancing operational resilience across North America. With an investment of approximately $3.4 billion CAD, CNI is taking significant steps to address the growing demands of freight transportation while laying the groundwork for long-term, sustainable growth. This initiative, which includes $2.9 billion dedicated to maintenance and strategic infrastructure, demonstrates CNI’s proactive strategy to ensure the safety, reliability and efficiency of its rail network in both Canada and the United States.

In 2024, CNI invested approximately $3.5 billion CAD, including $1.7 billion specifically allocated to maintaining the safety and integrity of its network, particularly its track infrastructure. These figures not only highlight CNI’s consistent investment pace but also emphasize its ongoing prioritization of safety as a foundational element of its operations. That level of commitment to infrastructure upkeep ensures the company not only expands but also protects and reinforces the core assets that sustain its daily service. This continuity in investment reinforces confidence in CNI’s long-term vision for network resilience and operational reliability.

A key focus of the 2025 plan is the expansion of capacity in Western Canada, where CNI is undertaking more than 225 miles of new rail installation and launching eight major infrastructure projects scheduled for completion by year-end. These developments aim to alleviate congestion, improve throughput and support the region's vital role in Canadian exports. Furthermore, CNI’s allocation of more than $500 million toward upgrading and expanding its rolling stock underscores its push toward safer, more efficient and environmentally sustainable operations across its North American network.

By maintaining a steady and strategic approach to capital spending, Canadian National Railway Company is not only reinforcing its competitive edge but also supporting broader economic and environmental goals. Whether through targeted investments in urban bottlenecks like Greater Chicago and Vancouver or infrastructure upgrades in major yards like MacMillan in Ontario, CNI is demonstrating its role as a key player in building a resilient, future-ready supply chain. These investments will help ensure it continues to deliver dependable service to customers while building capacity for the growing demands of tomorrow.

We believe such robust initiatives like these strengthen investors’ confidence and support the long-term performance of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Copa Holdings CPA and Ryanair RYAAY.

CPA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 13.1% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 16.5% year to date.

RYAAY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average beat of 44.5%. Shares of RYAAY have rallied 15.6% year to date.

