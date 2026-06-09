CNI to Connect BHP's Jansen Potash Mine to Global Export Markets

Canadian National Railway CNI strengthened its long-term growth prospects by securing a transportation agreement with BHP for the Jansen Potash Mine, one of the world's largest new potash developments. The agreement positions CNI to transport potash from Saskatchewan to export terminals on Canada's West Coast, creating a new avenue for freight growth and reinforcing its role in supporting Canada's resource economy.

The deal highlights the strategic advantage of CNI's extensive rail network, which efficiently connects resource-producing regions with key export gateways. As production at the Jansen mine ramps up, CNI stands to benefit from higher shipment volumes, improved network utilization and increased participation in the growing potash export market. The agreement also strengthens the company's bulk commodity franchise, a key contributor to its overall revenue base.

Potash remains a critical component of global fertilizer production, and rising demand for agricultural products should support long-term growth in fertilizer exports. By partnering with BHP on this landmark project, CNI positions itself to capitalize on durable agricultural and commodity demand trends while deepening its relationship with a major global mining company.

Overall, the agreement reflects CNI's ability to secure strategic, long-duration transportation contracts that support future volume growth. As the Jansen project advances toward full production, CNI could benefit from sustained freight demand, enhancing revenue visibility and strengthening its position as a leading North American rail transportation provider.

CNI’s Share Price Performance

CNI’s shares have gained 23.2% in the past six months compared with the Transportation - Rail industry’s 20% growth.



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CNI’s Zacks Rank

CNI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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