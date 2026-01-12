Markets
CNI

CNI Challenges Transparency Of Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern Merger Filing

January 12, 2026 — 12:41 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway (CNI) on Monday announced that it has submitted a motion to the Surface Transportation Board, asking for more information about the proposed merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

The company highlighted several shortcomings in the initial application, such as incomplete market analyses, a lack of market share and traffic projections, an inaccurate network map, and no details on proposed competitive improvements.

CNI insists that this missing information is essential for the Board to properly assess the impact on public interest and competition, so they're calling for a more thorough and open review of the merger.

CNI is currently trading at $99.19, up $0.25 or 0.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.