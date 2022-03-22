CNHI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.61, changing hands as high as $16.86 per share. CNH Industrial NV shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNHI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.7852 per share, with $17.2072 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.