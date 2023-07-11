CNHI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CNH Industrial NV (Symbol: CNHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.72, changing hands as high as $14.73 per share. CNH Industrial NV shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNHI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.60 per share, with $17.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.73.

