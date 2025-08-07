CNH Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y

CNH Industrial CNH reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 17 cents, which declined from 38 cents in the prior-year quarter. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents.

In the second quarter, consolidated revenues declined nearly 14% from the year-ago level to $4.71 billion but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.53 billion. The company’s net sales from industrial activities came in at $4.02 billion, down 16% due to lower industry demand.

CNH Industrial’s Segmental Performance

In the second quarter, net sales in the Agriculture segment fell 17% year over year to $3.25 billion due to lower shipment volume as a result of demand shrinkage and dealer destocking. The metric, however, beat our estimate of $3 billion. The segment’s adjusted EBIT came in at $263 million, down 48% year over year due to lower volumes. The figure, however, topped our estimate of $235.9 million. The adjusted EBIT margin decreased to 8.1% from 12.8%.

The Construction segment’s sales declined 13% year over year to $773 million as a result of lower volume due to the market decline in North America. The metric also missed our estimate of $803.5 million. Adjusted EBIT came in at $35 million, down 42% year over year due to lower volume. The figure, however, beat our estimate of $23.2 million. The adjusted EBIT margin decreased to 4.5% from 6.7%.

The Financial Services segment’s revenues fell 0.3% to $685 million due to lower yields and the unfavorable impact of currency translation. However, the metric surpassed our estimate of $657.7 million. Net income from the segment was down from $91 million reported in the year-ago quarter to $87 million in the second quarter.

Financial Details of CNH

CNH Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $2.51 billion as of June 30, 2025, down from $3.19 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The company’s debt totaled $27.41 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from $26.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $934 million compared with net cash used by operating activities of $515 million reported in the year-ago period.

CNH reported a free cash flow from industrial activities of $451 million in the quarter compared with a free cash flow of $140 million in the second quarter of 2024.

CNH Reaffirms Guidance for 2025

In 2025, Agriculture sales are expected to decrease 12-20% year over year. Adjusted EBIT margin for the Agriculture segment is expected in the band of 7-9%. For the Construction segment, sales are expected to decrease 4-15% year over year. Adjusted EBIT margin for the construction segment is expected in the band of 2-4%.

The company expects free cash flow from industrial activities in the band of $100-$500 million. Adjusted EPS is expected between 50 cents and 70 cents.

