News & Insights

US Markets
CNHI

CNH profit rises on strong equipment demand, shares down as guidance held

Credit: REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

July 28, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Bianca Flowers for Reuters ->

By Bianca Flowers

CHICAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - Farm and construction equipment maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI, CNHI.N reported a rise in operating profit on Friday, boosted by strong demand for its high-horsepower farm equipment and record construction sales.

The Italian-American company maintained its revenue forecast for industrial activities at between 8% and 11%. The company is still projecting a free-cash flow (FCF)estimate of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion for the year.

While the manufacturer posted strong margin growth across its segments, Milan-listed shares extended earlier losses after results were published and were down more than 4%.

"These are great results, but maybe less great that some of (their) peers and the guidance wasn't raised," said Kristen Owen, executive director at Oppenheimer & Co Inc.

The manufacturer reported an adjusted earnings per share of $0.52 compared with $0.43 a year ago.

Robust demand in its agriculture business accounted for $4.9 billion in total sales as the company was able to reach its highest production rate since 2015, a sign that supply chain constraints are further moderating, analysts said. Revenue grew 38% from the year prior in North America, outpacing sales in other regions.

CNH's profit margins have been propped up by price increases across its machinery segments to help offset inflated input costs and a choppy supply chain. Company executives said pent-up demand for large tractors and combines has led to a ramp-up in production to make up for reduced volume during a nearly nine-month United Auto Workers union strike.

CNH's second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of industrial activities increased 25% to $822 million from $654 million a year ago for the period ending in June.

Its quarterly margin on adjusted EBIT was 13.8%, up from 11.7% in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Bianca Flowers in Chicago and Giulio Piovaccari, Alessandro Parodi; editing by Gavin Jones and Jonathan Oatis)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNHI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.