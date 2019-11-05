CNH Industrial's K-Line Ag Buyout to Boost Agricultural Growth

CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI recently announced its agreement to acquire K-Line Ag, the Australian manufacturer of agricultural implements. This acquisition will incorporate key tillage and residue management equipment, which is essential for ensuring maximum seedbed preparation and is a fundamental for productive yields. Additionally, it will also enhance the crop-production portfolios of Case IH and New Holland Agriculture, the company’s global brands of agricultural equipment.

CNH Industrial’s Agricultural Segment’s growth strategy focuses on placing technological advancements at the service of its brands’ global customer base and developing an advanced digital farming offering. Thus, the integration of leading-edge tillage and residue management equipment is an essential.

K-Line has become the largest tillage manufacturer in Australia by designing robust and reliable products for some of the world’s harshest soil conditions. Per CNH Industrial, the K-Line Ag acquisition is a concrete expression of the Agricultural Segment’s stated objective to seek both strategic acquisitions, in order to enhance the company’s agricultural offerings, as well as its role as an industry consolidator.

Apart from acquisitions, CNH Industrial also announced the sale of its Truckline parts business to Bapcor Ltd., Australasia's leading provider of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, automotive equipment and services, in order to streamline the company’s business. Truckline has 22 branches across Australia, supported by distribution warehouses in Perth, Western Australia, and Brisbane, Queensland.

