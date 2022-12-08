Commodities
CNH Industrial's CEO sees lack of growth in China's construction market

Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

December 08, 2022 — 02:19 pm EST

Written by Bianca Flowers for Reuters ->

By Bianca Flowers

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Farming and construction machine maker CNH Industrial's CNHI.MI decision to permanently halt construction sales in China was due to declining market share and competition from local companies, the company's CEO said on Thursday.

"We couldn't see a path of future growth in a market where out brand presence wasn't strong," Chief Executive Officer Scott Wine told Reuters in an interview.

The company said on Dec. 1 it would stop selling its construction equipment in China effective Dec. 31.

