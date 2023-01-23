CNH Industrial Union Workers At Two US Plants Reach Deal, End Months Long Strike

(RTTNews) - Agricultural machinery company CNH Industrial NV's (CNHI) employees at two U.S. plants, who are members of United Auto Workers or UAW union, have reached a new labor contract, ending an almost nine-month strike.

The employees at CNH Industrial factories in Wisconsin and Iowa were on strike since May 2, 2022.

In a statement, UAW said its members at Locals 180 and 807 who work for CNHI have ratified a new contract. The agreement, which was voted on as an improved last, best, and final offer, provides wage increases, shift premium increases, classification upgrades as well as other improvements.

UAW President Vice President Chuck Browning, Director of the Agricultural Implement Department said, "Our negotiators tenaciously bargained to the very end, even fighting for contract improvements in the face of threats from CNHI to hire permanent strike replacements. Combined with the incredible support from our members, it's remarkable what had to be endured to achieve this contract."

In early January, UAW members at these factories had rejected the company's previous offer, which was presented as an upgraded last, best, and final offer, after nearly eight months on strike and continued bargaining.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.