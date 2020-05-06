US Markets
CNHI

CNH Industrial turns to Q1 loss due to virus, has no visibility on impact

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Vehicle and equipment maker CNH Industrial said on Wednesday it turned to a net loss in the first quarter due to the coronavirus crisis, which will continue to have an impact on the group's results.

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Vehicle and equipment maker CNH Industrial CNHI.MI said on Wednesday it turned to a net loss in the first quarter due to the coronavirus crisis, which will continue to have an impact on the group's results.

The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, posted a net loss of $54 million, or $0.05 per share, in the first three month of this year.

That compares with a net profit of $264 million in the same period of last year.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a material impact on CNH Industrial's future financial position, results of operations and liquidity," the group said in a statement.

"The extent of the impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, due to the rapid evolution and fluidity of the situation."

Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial fell 0.8% after results were released, reversing an earlier rise.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNHI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular